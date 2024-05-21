TSA Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 666 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,475,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

LIN stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

