Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Target Price at GBX 222.60

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.60 ($2.80).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

MNG opened at GBX 201.10 ($2.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,675.83, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.52. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.55 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

