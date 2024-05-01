Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $949.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,751,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $95,211,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $858.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $952.07 and a 200-day moving average of $576.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $101.71 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

