General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.76. 2,817,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,241,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

