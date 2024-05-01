Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$35.47 Average PT from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JWEL. CIBC lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

JWEL stock opened at C$26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.52. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

