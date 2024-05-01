Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Decreases By 7.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.6755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.