Altus Group (AIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Altus Group to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE AIF opened at C$50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.37. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Altus Group

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.