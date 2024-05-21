Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 162,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,475. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

