Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 212.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

