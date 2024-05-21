Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,744,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $800,000.

TFLO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 1,407,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,541. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

