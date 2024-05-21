Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,640. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

