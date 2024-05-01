Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Increases By 11.2%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.46. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

