StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.21 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United-Guardian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

