Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,960 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

