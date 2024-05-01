SEI Investments to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in SEI Investments by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

