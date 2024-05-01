Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

