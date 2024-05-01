iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,918,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 278,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,948 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $704,000.

IHI stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

