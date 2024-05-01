The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $96.89 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.