FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFEB. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

