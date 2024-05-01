Brokers Issue Forecasts for Helen of Troy Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2026 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $92.71 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average of $112.05.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

