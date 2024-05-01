Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $391.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.73. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.