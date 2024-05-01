A. O. Smith Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

