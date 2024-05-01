Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $2.35-2.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

