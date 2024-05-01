FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Position Increased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 207,560 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $14,224,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $738.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.73.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

