Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $404,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $322.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.41 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

