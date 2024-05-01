3,967 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $208,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $331,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,035,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

