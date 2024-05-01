LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

