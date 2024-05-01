SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

