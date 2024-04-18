Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,947 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

