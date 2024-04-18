Short Interest in BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Declines By 5.6%

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BIMI Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. BIMI has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of BIMI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BIMI by 521.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BIMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIMI Company Profile

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

