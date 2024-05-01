ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.86).

A number of brokerages have commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 323 ($4.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.14) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.20 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 246.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

