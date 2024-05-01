Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Short Interest Update

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.08% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUNN opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.78.

About Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

