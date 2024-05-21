Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 51,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

