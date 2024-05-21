UBS Group AG Sells 302,438 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.82% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $170,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 494,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after buying an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.