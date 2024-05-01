FY2028 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report issued on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $12.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.81. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.