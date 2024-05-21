Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,167.13 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00012371 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,584.58 or 0.68469697 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

