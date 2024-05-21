UBS Group AG Has $159.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.77% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $159,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after buying an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

