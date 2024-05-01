Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 755,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $704.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.81%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

