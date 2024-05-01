Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

GBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 72.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 406,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 170,343 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 209,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBIO opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

