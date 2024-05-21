UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) PT Raised to $43.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULS

UL Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE ULS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,339. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $39.68.

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Linda S. Chapin acquired 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou acquired 26,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.