Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.87% of Entergy worth $400,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Entergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Entergy stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,681. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

