Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BLD traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $406.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,031. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.31 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.17.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

