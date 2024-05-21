Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.86. 5,324,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,749. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average of $224.53.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

