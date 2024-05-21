Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 427 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $65.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,380.68. 230,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,235.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,197.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $745.45 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

