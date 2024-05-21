Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 22,067 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

GLPI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

