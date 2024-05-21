Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 333,213 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,753,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,213 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $378,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 177,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 100,302 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 543,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $94.89. 1,798,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

