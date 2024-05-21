Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.14 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,844,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after acquiring an additional 181,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4,712.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,556 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of PAG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.00. 80,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $180.84.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
