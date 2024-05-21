Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,560,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

AEL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. 25,373,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,211. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

