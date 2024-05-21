Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.72. 122,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,590 shares of company stock worth $1,076,854. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

