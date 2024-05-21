Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Position Reduced by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Flex were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 956,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Flex by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 944,928 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 57.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 665,076 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,451 shares of company stock worth $9,259,452 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.